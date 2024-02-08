Snow expected to return to region over next two days

Feb. 8—Light snow that could cause minor traffic problems is a possibility through Friday on the Camas Prairie, the Palouse, southeastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

Projected snowfall amounts range from about 2 inches near Grangeville to nine-tenths of an inch near Pullman. The Lewiston-Clarkston area has only an 18% chance of getting snow.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Grangeville area, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and up to 7 inches from Weippe and points southeast. Black ice also will be a problem in this area. Roads and especially bridges and overpasses likely will become slick, the weather service reported.

Temperatures on the Camas Prairie and the Palouse today through Saturday are expected to range from the mid-30s to the low-to-mid-20s. Lewiston's temperatures are expected in the mid-40s to the low 30s.