While much of Southern California experienced a mild and sunny Christmas, a snowy New Year’s could be in the forecast this weekend.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for mountains in Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet elevation, although not much is expected to accumulate below 6,500 feet.

Locations at and above 6,500 feet could see up to three inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station is at an elevation of 8,516 feet.

Travel could be difficult on mountain highways due to the snowy weather, and drivers should slow down and use caution while driving through the mountains, according to the weather service.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Snow expected Saturday in mountains west of Palm Springs