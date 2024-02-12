Snow expected to start early Tuesday in Greater Gardner, affecting the morning commute

After a weekend of spring-like temperatures, the Greater Gardner area is expected to accumulate 8 to 12 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Norton, most of the commonwealth is under a warning of winter storms. Starting Tuesday morning, 1 to 2 inches of heavy snowflakes are predicted to fall every hour, which will create hazardous conditions for commuters.

In Greater Gardner, the heavy snowfall will begin between 5 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Allen Dunham, a meteorologist at the NWS in Norton, said the Tuesday morning snowfall will steadily continue into the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Dunham said temperatures are going to be in the high 30 degrees, and northeast wind speeds will be between 13 to 16 miles per hour, but wind gusts will hit between 30 to 35 mph. Snowfall will stop in the Greater Gardner area by late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Up to a foot of snow is expected from Tuesday's snowfall

Tuesday night temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees, and west wind speeds will be between 11 and 14 mph.

Residents can expect mostly sunny weather and a high of nearly 27 degrees with blustery northwest winds between 15 to 22 mph on Wednesday. Also, wind gusts are expected to be as high as 34 mph on Wednesday.

When can we expect more snow?

There is a moderate chance that Massachusetts communities will experience another snowfall between the night of Thursday, Feb. 15, and the morning of Friday, Feb. 16.

The NWS 7-Day Detailed Forecast shows 60% chance of snow in the Greater Gardner area on Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. On the following Friday morning, there is a 40% chance of more snow before 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Greater Gardner weather forecast shows up to a foot of snow Tuesday