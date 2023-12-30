Snow expected Sunday, closing out Milwaukee's warmest year on record

Forecasters are expecting snow to dust southern Wisconsin for New Year's Eve Sunday, starting as early as 4 a.m. in Milwaukee and ending as late as 8 p.m.

The region could get about 0.5 to 1.5 inches of snow Sunday before skies clear for a sunny New Year's Day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather could cause slippery stretches on the roads Sunday, though Milwaukee roads will likely be clear by nightfall, according to Mark Gehring, a local meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Southeastern Wisconsin should get a little snow Sunday.

The snow is expected to start farther west in Wisconsin, beginning as early as midnight Saturday night near Wisconsin Dells, pushing into Madison closer to 2 a.m., and arriving in Milwaukee between 4 and 6 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters expect the snowiest time to be between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

"The snow will be wet," Gehring said. "You might have enough for a snowball."

Sunday could be Milwaukee's only measurable snowfall in warmest December on record

The snow is to arrive on the last day of an exceptionally warm month and year for Wisconsin. The last measurable snowfall in Milwaukee was Nov. 26.

"This is very unusual how mild it is," Gehring said. "And because it’s been mild, when we have gotten precipitation, some of it has been rain."

Snow is expected to end between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday

Gehring told the Journal Sentinel Saturday that his team is confident that this month and the whole year of 2023 will turn out to be the warmest on record for Milwaukee.

Gehring said the warmth is due to climate change and El Niño, which is causing warmer temperatures across the globe.

