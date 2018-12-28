Will snow fall when the ball drops as you ring in 2019?

It's now possible to trade the results of different snowfall amounts for New Year's Eve in 24 U.S. cities. TradeWx.com, offered by CX Futures Exchange, L.P. ("CX"), a United States regulated derivatives exchange, provides access to the CX snowfall exchange market, allowing trading on the results of every day of the year including New Year's Eve. Traders may purchase positions in this market for as little as $1.00 or for much larger amounts when hedging financial risk from too much or too little snowfall.

CX snowfall traders are encouraged to visit AccuWeather often to get the latest forecast data. Currently, AccuWeather is forecasting rain in New York City with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 F, for example. However, AccuWeather predicts that snow will fall in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, on New Year's Eve. Snow is expected to accumulate 1 - 3 inches in the area.



Currently the estimated settlement price at TradeWx.com for 2.0 to 2.9 inches of snowfall in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, during the day on New Year's Eve is $6.76 for each contract (current cost is $2.00 per contract, excluding fees). Traders must visit TradeWx.com to see the current market price for their trades.

TradeWx.com is currently giving $10 toward trading when a new account is approved, which may be moments after the online application is submitted. See TradeWx.com for complete rules.

Warning: trading involves significant risk of loss.

CX is a registered trademark of CX Futures Exchange, L.P. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries.

AccuWeather provides weather-related data to CX Futures Exchange and is compensated for this data. AccuWeather is not registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in any capacity. The weather-related data provided by AccuWeather does not constitute an offering of financial instruments, investment/trading advice or recommendations, and should not be considered solely sufficient information to make investment/trading decisions. AccuWeather shall have no liability as to the use of such data.

