Some say snow will fall in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Here’s what one weatherman says

Dallas-Fort Worth is reveling in unseasonably warm days this week, perhaps even buying into the lore of one rotund rodent named Punxutawney Phil who failed to see his shadow on Feb. 2.

Could spring really be on its way?

Not so fast cowboy. We are talking about Texas weather here.

“We’ve been watching a weather system that’s gonna move across over the weekend that could result in a rain/snow mix across far northwest portions of Texas,” Fort Worth meteorologist Matt Stalley told the Star-Telegram.

You read that right: rain and snow mix is possible Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve been spoiled recently with above normal temperatures, so that’ll actually knock us back to right around normal,” Stalley said.

Normal low this time of year is 40.1 degrees, according to data from the weather service.

Sunday’s wintry weather will be caused by a strong low pressure that’s rolling in earlier in the day, and by the evening, temperatures are bound to plummet to freezing levels, thus the possibility of snow mixing in with the rain. Graham and even Gainesville and Montague, northwest and north of Dallas-Fort Worth, are areas most likely to see snow.

“That’s pretty typical for the the cool season, winter and early spring months that we’re in right now,” Stalley said in explanation.

Will it stick?

Not so much. The rain/snow mix will be fleeting for the areas north and northwest of the Metroplex, the Fort Worth meteorologist said, but rain will continue across the region as temperatures continue to hover near freezing levels.

“It’ll just be brief,” he said.

But by Monday morning, the cold front will drop low temperatures around the region into the 30s, handing back North Texas its winter.