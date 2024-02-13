Snow is falling in Delaware. See the totals so far and how many inches are in the forecast

The snow has started in Delaware as a winter storm begins to pummel the Northeast.

While the heaviest snow will remain northeast of Philadelphia, the weather will still cause problems for the Interstate 95 corridor.

How much snow has fallen in Delaware?

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Snow Monitoring Network, Hockessin, Greenville and White Clay Creek have already crossed the 1-inch mark as of 10 a.m. Hockessin and Greenville are reporting 1.5 inches of snow. White Clay Creek has 1.2 inches.

Talley, Claymont and Prices Corner have all received 0.4 inches of snow. Newark is reporting a trace.

Areas south of Newark are not reporting any accumulation of snow.

How much snow will we get?

Much of the Northeast is under a winter weather advisory as a storm could bring as much as 8 inches of snow to parts north of Philadelphia.

Wilmington, which is under a winter storm advisory, is expected to receive 2-3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. However, skies will clear this afternoon with intervals of clouds and sunshine as temperatures reach 41 degrees.

In Dover, there will be a coating of snow with the precipitation ending around noon. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s as the sun breaks through the clouds around 2 p.m., according to Accuweather.com.

In Sussex County, rain showers will last until noon and then move out of the area. Sunshine will break through around 2 p.m. and temperatures will climb to 46 degrees.

How long will the snow be around?

Enjoy the flakes while they last. With temperatures rising into the 40s this afternoon, the snow will not be around that long.

Wilmington will see temperatures in the low to mid 40 through the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday. So anything Wilmington and New Castle County receives today will be gone very quickly.

Delaware facing coastal flooding threat

The coastal line of Delaware is under a coastal flood threat until Wednesday morning.

The coastline in Sussex County is under a coastal flood warning for Tuesday's high tides. The coastal areas in New Castle and Kent counties are under a coastal flood advisory for high tides on Monday and Tuesday.

How to drive in the snow

Winter driving tips

For those having to drive through this storm, here are some tips from AAA.

Don't drive. If winter weather is hitting, only drive if you have to.

Reduce speed. Ice and snow decrease your traction with the road so slow down.

Increase following distances. Instead of the traditional two seconds, increase it to five to six seconds. Remember, it takes longer to stop on snowy roads.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep half a tank of gas in your car.

Have an emergency kit with cold-weather gear, blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight and a glass scraper.

Keep your phone charged in case of an emergency.

