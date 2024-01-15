Snow is falling in Salisbury, Ocean City, how much can we expect? Here's the latest

Snow is falling now all over Delmarva, but how much can we expect?

Here's the latest update on Monday night's forecast and what to expect heading into Tuesday.

Snow starts coming down Monday afternoon, how much can we expect?

As of 4:45 Monday afternoon, Accuweather was still calling for a total 1-3 inches of snow to accumulate in the Salisbury and Ocean City area. Here's the latest forecast:

For Monday night, expect a low of 31 degrees in Salisbury, with precipitation expected to continue well into the night and into Tuesday.

Going into Tuesday, as a mix of snow and rain keeps coming down, Accuweather is still expecting as much as 1-3 inches of snow as Salisbury residents wake up Tuesday morning, with an overnight low of 20 degrees, warming up to 42 degrees later in the day.

In all, Accuweather's "Wintercast," its measured window for a mix of snow and rain that will lead to very hazardous conditions, is set to continue through 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a 99 percent chance of precipitation.

Our original story on Monday snow: Snow on Monday night? Here's why Accuweather has it at a 99 percent chance, so get ready

State Highway Administration urges drivers to use caution

Maryland motorists who have to head out during the hazardous conditions are encouraged to get the latest information before setting out. The Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) identifies where State Highway Administration and contractual equipment are and where they have been, as well as real-time weather information.

For motorists that must travel this weekend, the State Highway Administration also offers the following guidelines for winter driving:

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.

Don’t crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and State Highway Administration equipment.

Before driving, clear all snow from the vehicle as remaining snow on hoods and roofs can become ice and dislodge during highway travel which pose hazards to other motorists.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency equipment – It’s the law!

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

App tracks flooding in Md.: Flooding photographs can be put to good use with Maryland-backed app

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow is falling around Maryland, how much can we expect? The latest