Snow is falling, schools call for virtual day, speed limits reduced on highways

Snow is falling in south-central Pennsylvania, and roads, including Interstate 83, are covered.

A section of I-83 in northern York County is shut down in both directions between the Lewisberry Road (Exit 39A) and Fishing Creek Road (Exit 36) interchanges, said David Thompson, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation. Commercial vehicles cannot move out of the way to allow PennDOT trucks to treat the roads.

Traffic is stopped on Interstate 83 at the Lewisberry interchange (Exit 39) interchange.

The National Weather Service has revised its forecast a few times over the past day as the storm shifted farther south than expected.

It is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow for Adams, Lebanon and York counties.

Some crashes have been reported around the county, and PennDOT traffic cameras show highways are snow covered. Traffic is moving slowly on the highway.

Snow is falling in south-central Pennsylvania, and crashes are being reported on roads during the morning commute.

Speed limit reduced on highways in south-central Pennsylvania

The state Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph. on highways in south-central Pennsylvania, including Adams, Lebanon and York counties.

The highways include:

Interstate 83

Interstate 81

Interstate 78

Interstate 283

Route 15

Route 30

Route 22

Route 222

Route 283

Route 581

PennDOT is asking the public to stay off of the roads if possible.

Delayed openings, closures

The County of York has a delayed opening today. Its buildings and offices, including the judicial center and district courts, will open at 11 a.m., said Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911.

Some school districts, such as Dover Area, South Eastern, Southern York and York City, have called for a virtual day. Other districts, such as West York, have a snow day.

West Manchester Township Police have closed its lobby for the day, a news release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Snow falling in south-central Pennsylvania; crashes reported, virtual school day