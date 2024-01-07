Snow falls across Seacoast NH, Maine. How much will we get before next storm arrives?

Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine in York County woke up Sunday to several inches of snow and could see several more before the day ends, according to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

"Probably 10 inches (total) is what you're going to see," Andy Pohl said, referring to areas around Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, Hampton, Exeter, Kittery and York.

Vera Edy and her mom Babette came outside of their South Berwick, Maine, home to enjoy the freshly fallen snow Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

He said some isolated areas may see significantly higher snowfall totals, noting Hollis, Maine, received 3.5 inches in one hour at one point.

The snow had paused in some areas locally Sunday morning.

"There's a dry slot over Seacoast, now but there's more from Boston and Massachusetts coming your way," Pohl said.

Watch the storm: Live cams from Hampton Beach, Rye and southern Maine beaches

Snow was expected to end by 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday amid wind gusts up to 30 mph. A sunny day with temperatures in the 30s is expected Monday in the Seacoast.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, released a map showing additional snowfall expected Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 after overnight snow hit Maine and New Hampshire.

Next storm in sight for Seacoast NH and Maine

A rain storm coming Tuesday night into Wednesday will "likely melt all snow in Seacoast area," Pohl said, adding the melting of all snow will go as far west as Concord.

"The bigger story with that storm is it's going to be pretty windy," Pohl said, forecasting gusts up to 50 mph on the coastline in New Hampshire and 40 mph inland. This could bring a threat of power outages.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast NH, Maine hit with snow, braces for rain, wind in next storm