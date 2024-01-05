As snow falls, emergency accident reporting plans go into effect in Wichita, county

Emergency accident reporting plans are now in effect in Wichita and Sedgwick County, authorities said Friday morning as snow continued to fall.

Both reporting plans were put into effect by 9 a.m. It allows people involved in non-injury accidents where the vehicles can be driven to exchange information and make a report later. People should still call 911 if they think a crime occurred, such as a driver being impaired.

Emergency reporting is meant to free up officers and to promote safety since it gets people off the roads more quickly.

“We expect more snow throughout the day today,” Lt. Aaron Moses said in a news release. “If you can stay home, we recommend that you do. If you must be out, please allow extra time and distance to ensure you arrive safely.”

The National Weather Service in Wichita said 2 inches of snow had fallen through 8 a.m. Wichita could see double that. Snow is expected to keep falling through around 4 p.m.

Wichita’s record snowfall for a Jan. 5 is 2.6 inches set on Jan. 5, 1929. Records date back to 1888.

Drivers in accidents within Wichita that meet the EARP criteria can exchange information and then make a report at QuikTrip, Kwik Shop, online at wichita.gov/536/Police or at a police substation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That includes Kellogg.

Here are the substations:

Patrol West, 661 N. Elder

Patrol South, 211 E. Pawnee

Patrol East, 350 S, Edgemoor

Patrol North, 3015 E. 21st St.

Accidents on highways other than Kellogg fall under the jurisdiction of the Kansas Highway Patrol and would still need to be reported.

Reporting for accidents that meet EARP criteria in the county are done differently. Drivers can call the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3760 to file a report. Make sure to have the following information:

Driver’s name

Drivers’ license number and state issued

Home address, city and state

Phone number

Vehicle identification number (VIN) typically found on dash and insurance card

License plate number

Name of insurance company

Location of accident

Take photos with your phone and submit those with the forms

A Kansas Department of Transportation map showed most of the highways across the state have snow on them Friday morning.

