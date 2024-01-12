Western Washington wakes to extreme cold and ice throughout the region

Happy Friday! Wow, what a cold morning!

Temps range from 6° in Bellingham to 28° at Hoquiam. Wind gusts are in the 20 to 50 mph range areawide, but are the strongest in Whatcom County.

Wind Chill readings are around -15° to -17° around Bellingham to about 6° to 13° degrees across the Puget Sound area.

We also have some flurries and light snow showers in the South Sound.

The air is very dry now and a lot of the snow showers are evaporating before making it to the ground, but you can expect some more light snow showers around Olympia south for the next couple of hours.

The snow will end this morning and we’ll have increasing sunshine later today.

We’ll stay gusty to breezy with the strongest wind in Whatcom County.

Most of the area will have wind around 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts. That means the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens all over.

Be careful, it doesn’t take long for extreme cold like this to be a problem.

This is the coldest stretch we’ve had in Western Washington in years! The record low for Seattle today is 13° and the record low for tomorrow is 11°.

The wind will pick up in the Cascade Foothills tonight with gusts as high as 45 mph, which means dangerously cold weather and wind chill overnight and tomorrow.

Saturday morning wind chill will not be as bad in Whatcom County (still 5 to negative 5) but around the rest of Puget Sound, including the cities, wind chills will be in the single digits with morning air temperatures in the teens.

Seattle’s forecast morning low of 15 Saturday morning would be the coldest since 2010.



