Snow Family Dentistry can have you showing off your smile to Santa

Elon Musk's explosive call-out of Disney CEO Bob Iger highlights a fundamental conflict in how the world's richest individual views speech and advertising on his platform X.
YouTube's dramatic content gatekeeping decisions of late have a long history behind them, and there's an equally long history of these defenses being bypassed.
We take the AWD 2024 BMW M3 CS to the track to see how it performs when you push it to the limit.
Huawei is allegedly building a self-sufficient chip network, with help from a Shenzhen city government investment fund.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino is publicly backing Elon Musk after he explicitly said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers leaving X during an onstage interview yesterday at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk, who in recent days has endorsed antisemitic content on the platform alongside other conspiracy theories, like the debunked Pizzagate, has threatened lawsuits against Media Matters, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League, claiming their reports are scaring advertisers off the platform. In yesterday's interview, Musk offered an apology for his recent actions, saying he "handed a loaded gun to those who hate me," and that he was "quite sorry."
This doesn't seem designed to end well between the sides.
Celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Christie Brinkley and more defended Parton.
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
Musk commented on his opposition to labor unions, throttling media outlets he doesn't favor, and the perceptions around his trip to Israel.
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in?
2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990 for seven seats and a 300-mile range. Loaded with safety, undercuts premium competition by at least $2,000.
Hallmark has found a reliable set of stars who help to bring its familiar plots to life.
Bronny James is returning to the court at USC.
The Lincoln Navigator is due for some updates; the prototypes in these spy photos are expected to enter production for 2025.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 14,000 shoppers.
Elon Musk said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers who recently paused spending on X after he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on the platform. Onstage at the DealBook conference, Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about these pauses in advertising. Musk replied, "Don't advertise."
Despite his youthful appearance, Murphy's been around Hollywood a long time and has some epic stories to prove it.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a new report on dangerous driving habits. Only 4 in 10 of us could be considered consistently safe drivers.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
The Tesla Cybertruck, the first of which will be delivered Thursday four years after its debut, is loved and loathed. The Cybertruck could be Tesla's magnum opus or its albatross. The next important step on this precarious journey begins at 2 p.m. CT November 30, when Tesla is expected to deliver the first of its long-awaited Cybertrucks to patient customers.