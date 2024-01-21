When will snow finally melt? It could in the next few days depending on these factors

Snow has remained on the ground amid freezing temperatures, but the cold air is not the only factor when it comes to East Tennessee's winter precipitation melting away.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Jan. 22 when there's a projected high of 42 degrees in Knoxville. But the current sunshine could begin to accelerate melting even before temperatures rise, meteorologist Jeanie McDermott of the National Weather Service in Morristown told Knox News.

While icy driving conditions are among the top concerns, the roadways could be one of the first surfaces to melt.

"The traffic makes a big difference," McDermott said. "You're getting friction from the tires, and you're getting warm exhaust."

What else contributes to Knoxville snow melting? When will it happen?

Depth also plays a role, McDermott said, but that can be deceiving. Shallow snow might just be more dense and compact due to recent freezing rain.

The good news is no more freezing rain is expected, though there's a 30% chance of rain during the day Jan. 23 and a 60% chance that night in Knoxville − both times when temperatures are projected above freezing. Typical rain also can accelerate the melting process, McDermott said.

But the rain won't matter if the snow melts Jan. 22, which is a possibility due to continued sunshine and above-freezing temperatures.

If it doesn't all melt Jan. 22, McDermott said, it's likely to melt Jan. 23.

East Tennessee road conditions could change with the winter weather

Any moisture on the road when the sun goes down Jan. 21 could refreeze overnight, so drivers should be cautious.

Knoxville crews were still reporting ice patches the morning of Jan. 21 − even on some main roads − as they continued to treat them with calcium chloride.

"The additive helps the salt to do its job more effectively when temperatures plummet," the city of Knoxville said in Facebook post Jan. 20. "However, as temperatures drop into the single digits tonight, even CaCl has its limitations."

A truck plows Ridgeview Road on Jan. 16, 2024. While crews have been working to clear roads of snow, temperatures below freezing have kept many paths dangerously icy since snowfall began accumulating Jan. 15.

City spokesperson Eric Vreeland told Knox News that after roads froze again overnight, crews would start salting and plowing hosital routes, transit routes and problem spots "and then will spread throughout the city and clear more streets."

Police warned drivers residential and side streets are still hazardous: "If you must go out, take it slow."

Jim Snowden, Knox County Engineering and Public Works' chief engineer, told Knox News the county had started on residential streets, but snow and ice are taking longer to melt than he'd like.

Knox News reporter Allie Feinberg contributed to this report.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How soon will the snow and ice melt in Knoxville, East Tennessee