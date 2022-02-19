Snow Flag | Polar Plunge Schwag | L-W Central Vandalized
- Patrick Daley Thompson
Real Estate Developer Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Assault
Accused in 2017 of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept, Gregory Perkins, 49, enters guilty plea for criminal sexual assault.
South Side Catholic High Schools Tell Mayor To Drop Mask Mandate
McAuley, Marist, Brother Rice, Mt. Carmel and St. Rita pen letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, stating mask mandate has outlived its usefulness.
Convicted Alderman A Mere Distant Cousin To Daley Family's Power
KONKOL COLUMN: Despite Patrick Daley Thompson's conviction, the Daleys remain a political force backed by big money and deep political ties.
Flossmoor Teacher On Leave After Sexual Abuse Allegations: Report
The teacher works at Western Avenue Elementary School. A now 17-year-old former student told parents the teacher abused her 10 years ago.
Special Olympics Chicago Athlete Designs 2022 Polar Plunge Shirt
21 Pineapples CEO and Special Olympics athlete Nate Simon has created an exclusive shirt for the 2022 Chicago Polar Plunge in March.
Visiting Student Vandalizes Lincoln-Way Central Property: Police
A 14-year-old boy was charged with criminal damage to property following the vandalism Jan. 22 at the New Lenox high school.
Spreading A Little Patriotism: Snow Flag In Manhattan Goes Viral
The huge American flag was created by Manhattan resident Dave Kestel and has been widely shared across multiple social media outlets.
Snow Angel, Valentine's Gesture And Cold Squirrel: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Real Estate
Wow House: $35K Price Drop On Sprawling Manhattan Ranch Home
Wow House: Early Listing For Frankfort Home With Golf Course View
Wow House: Offers Accepted Through Monday For Hot New Lenox Home
Wow House: 2-Story, French Provincial Home In Mokena Hits Market
OMGPD
Resisting Arrest, DUI, Retail Theft: New Lenox Police Reports
Woman Gave Fanny Pack With Gun To Child After Man Detained: OPPD
1 Injured After 3-Car Crash On Harlem Avenue: Police
Ford Heights Woman Accused Of Setting Fire In Indiana Meijer
60-Year-Old Man Dead After Chicago Heights House Fire: Officials
1 Man Injured In 2-Car Crash, Good Samaritan Calls Ambulance
1 House Completely Destroyed By Fire After Space Heater Left On
Man Refuses To Leave Bank, Runs From Park Forest Police: Cops
'Multiple' Calls To Police, Sheriff As Shots Fired At Event Space
1 Shot In Park Forest Armed Robbery: Police
READING LIST
Worth A Look
Phillips In Frankfort Named DealerRater Dealer of the Year
Patience and Spirit Pay Off For OLCHS Bowler Danah Sheikh
Beer And Wine Festival Returns To Tinley Park After COVID Hiatus
Tinley Park Woman Treated For Vertigo Due To Hospital Partnership
Chick-fil-A Reopens In Orland Park With New Drive-Thru Lane, Space
Flossmoor Hires Former Lincolnwood Assistant Manager: Officials
NAWS Pet Of The Week: Hemingway
Woman Hand Makes Stuffed Dogs For Police To Give Abused Kids
Local Athlete Spotlight: Q&A With Charlie Fordon
18 EPCHS Students Named Illinois State Scholars
20 Oak Lawn Spartans Headed To IHSA Speech Finals This Weekend
Queen of Martyrs Principal Who Defied Mask Mandate Not Returning
Second-Graders Ready To Take First Plunge For Special Olympics
Fire At Home Under Construction In Manhattan: Officials
Restaurant Week In Frankfort Kicks Off Thursday
New Lenox Board Honors Silver Cross For 10 Years In Community
IN MEMORIEM
Loretta Ruth Gramzinski (nee Gilmore)
Shirley Spizzirri (nee Kaufman)
Leon R. Janicki
Maureen T. Gregg
ALSO ON PATCH
