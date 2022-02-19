Snow Flag | Polar Plunge Schwag | L-W Central Vandalized

Miss a day, miss a lot

Real Estate Developer Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Assault

Accused in 2017 of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept, Gregory Perkins, 49, enters guilty plea for criminal sexual assault.

South Side Catholic High Schools Tell Mayor To Drop Mask Mandate

McAuley, Marist, Brother Rice, Mt. Carmel and St. Rita pen letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, stating mask mandate has outlived its usefulness.

Convicted Alderman A Mere Distant Cousin To Daley Family's Power

KONKOL COLUMN: Despite Patrick Daley Thompson's conviction, the Daleys remain a political force backed by big money and deep political ties.

Flossmoor Teacher On Leave After Sexual Abuse Allegations: Report

The teacher works at Western Avenue Elementary School. A now 17-year-old former student told parents the teacher abused her 10 years ago.

Special Olympics Chicago Athlete Designs 2022 Polar Plunge Shirt

21 Pineapples CEO and Special Olympics athlete Nate Simon has created an exclusive shirt for the 2022 Chicago Polar Plunge in March.

Visiting Student Vandalizes Lincoln-Way Central Property: Police

A 14-year-old boy was charged with criminal damage to property following the vandalism Jan. 22 at the New Lenox high school.

Spreading A Little Patriotism: Snow Flag In Manhattan Goes Viral

The huge American flag was created by Manhattan resident Dave Kestel and has been widely shared across multiple social media outlets.

Snow Angel, Valentine's Gesture And Cold Squirrel: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

