Flagstaff is known as a yearly winter destination for skiers, snowboards, and those looking to enjoy a snowy winter wonderland.

Mild conditions so far this winter have seen a snow total under 5 inches for the month of November, and just over 6 inches since the start of the season.

Here's a guide on what to know before you head north, and how to get a look a current snow conditions in Flagstaff.

Arizona Snowbowl weather and webcams

Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff's San Francisco Peaks opened in mid-November as the season's first skiers hit the slopes, entirely on the facility's artificial snow.

Arizona Snowbowl hosts webcams that show the ski slopes during normal business hours, offering a quick live look at the facility's most popular lifts and trails, allowing people to see conditions at the ski run before heading out.

Flagstaff webcams

If you've considered heading north for the holiday, take time to view the city of Flagstaff's livestream located in the heart of downtown.

The scene located on top of the Flagstaff visitor center off Route 66 and Leroux Street and shows a panoramic view of the area, including the snow-dusted mountains in the background.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Is there snow in Flagstaff right now? Here's how to check