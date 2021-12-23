Snow flakes
Snowflakes or ice crystals are a buildup of icy particles, each some 10 million times smaller than the snowflake itself. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Snowflakes or ice crystals are a buildup of icy particles, each some 10 million times smaller than the snowflake itself. VIDEOGRAPHIC
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
The judge ordered Brent Brown be held without bail in the case of Madelyn Allen, who prosecutors said was found in his basement covered in coal dust.
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
"it's beyond demoralizing, it's insulting — especially when you see DNC and Hill staff and other DC types get invited," one WH official told Politico.
Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead inside the Massachusetts home just days before the holidays. “The outcome was unimaginable,” she said.
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
Bob Keselowski, an ARCA Menards Series champion who later became a pioneering driver in the early days of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has died. He was 70 years old. My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn‘t change the impact he had on me or that […]
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
“Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.
Here's everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Princess Diana, plus her wedding band, and the eternity ring push present.
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
The Toyota Avalon, Volkswagen Passat and BMW i3 are among vehicles discontinued in 2021. Passenger cars struggled again as Americans flocked to SUVs.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
The creature has been caught on camera only nine times before by aquarium researchers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new state actions to confront rising omicron cases.
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
"In retrospect I should have voted to certify," Rep. Tom Rice told Politico. "Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol."