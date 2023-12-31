New Year’s snow flakes expected to fall by midnight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain turning to snow, high 40

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, low 29

New Year’s Day: Snow showers early, high 36 (27)

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, high 40 (29)

Wednesday: Clouds building, high 40 (29)

Thursday: Stray snow flurries, high 35 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

New Year’s Eve Sunday will start off mostly quiet, but as the day goes on clouds will increase. Rain snow mix chances will increase in the late afternoon to early evening hours as a cold front moves through. Little accumulation is expected. Highs will reach the low 40s once again across central Ohio.

Later this evening everything is expected to transition into just light snow showers. A few flakes may still be falling by midnight on New Year’s Day. Temperatures at that time will be near the freezing point. Snow showers will increase overnight and linger into New Year’s morning. Total snow accumulations will be less than a half inch for the vast majority of central Ohio.

Highs on Monday will only move up to the mid 30s. as the day goes on and the snow chances go down, we will look at a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will most likely be the sunniest day in the upcoming week.

The first week of January will just see a mix of clouds of sun and temps close to average. It will also be a dry start to the year as virtually no rain chances are currently on the horizon in the first work week. There a few chances for light snow on Thursday. Saturday we are keeping our eyes on a center of low pressure that will approach the area. It’s still too early to see exactly how it will effect us, but we will be tracking it all week.

