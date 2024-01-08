Snow, flooding and freezing temperatures expected Tuesday
A coating of snow overnight, below freezing temperatures, followed by flooding Tuesday afternoon is what's expected to hit our way, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the breakdown of what to expect and when for the Shenandoah Valley.
With a 72% probability per AccuWeather's weather app, a coating to an inch of snow is expected between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The flood watch indicates the rain will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday and end by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.
A period of moderate to heavy rain is likely to overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and evening with a probability of 100%, according to AccuWeather's weather app.
Rainfall totals of two to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches possible, according to National Weather Service.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, per NWS's weather alert.
Virginia includes the following areas:
Albemarle
Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria
Augusta
Central Virginia Blue Ridge
Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park
Clarke
Culpeper
Easter Loudoun
Fairfax
Frederick
Greene
King George
Madison
Nelson
Northern Fauquier
Northern Virginia Blue Ridge
Northwest Prince William
Orange
Page
Rappahannock
Rockingham
Shenandoah
Souther Fauquier
Spotsylvania
Stafford Warren and Western Loudoun
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.
More: Body found in charred vehicle in Nelson County
More: Staunton restaurants that opened in 2023 and what's ahead for 2024
More: A Waynesboro man is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. The community is stepping up to help.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Floods: Flooding, snow, freezing temperatures in Virginia