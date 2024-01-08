Snow, flooding and freezing temperatures expected Tuesday

Rainfall totals of two to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches possible on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service.

A coating of snow overnight, below freezing temperatures, followed by flooding Tuesday afternoon is what's expected to hit our way, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the breakdown of what to expect and when for the Shenandoah Valley.

With a 72% probability per AccuWeather's weather app, a coating to an inch of snow is expected between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The flood watch indicates the rain will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday and end by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

A period of moderate to heavy rain is likely to overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and evening with a probability of 100%, according to AccuWeather's weather app.

Rainfall totals of two to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches possible, according to National Weather Service.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, per NWS's weather alert.

Virginia includes the following areas:

Albemarle

Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria

Augusta

Central Virginia Blue Ridge

Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park

Clarke

Culpeper

Easter Loudoun

Fairfax

Frederick

Greene

King George

Madison

Nelson

Northern Fauquier

Northern Virginia Blue Ridge

Northwest Prince William

Orange

Page

Rappahannock

Rockingham

Shenandoah

Souther Fauquier

Spotsylvania

Stafford Warren and Western Loudoun

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.

