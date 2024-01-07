Snow, flooding, tornadoes: Storm systems bringing dangerous weather to US. Live updates

Winter storm warnings and advisories continued to impact most of the country Sunday as three different systems put millions at risk.

The first major storm began Saturday and continues to bring heavy snow and strong winds to northeastern states and the Central Appalachians, according to the National Weather Service. The second system is expected to heavily impact the Midwest while the third will arrive over the Pacific Northwest Sunday night.

As much of country prepared for more snow, a tornado appeared to touch down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday evening, hitting structures and power lines, according to videos posted on social media.

Here's how weather will impact the nation over the next week.

Tornado touches down in South Florida

A tornado touched down in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, according to media reports, shortly after the National Weather Service issued a warning for the area.

The twister formed over land and hit ground around 6 p.m. just west of Las Olas Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the city’s X account, formerly Twitter. Fire crews continued to assess damage Sunday as Florida Power & Light began restoring power to some affected areas.

There have been no reports of injuries, so far, but city officials warn the public to be cautious of debris and downed powerlines.

Videos posted on social media show flashes of light as the tornado ripped through some powerlines in the downtown area.

More snow, wintry mix in the Northeast

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast, and icy roads made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina.

About 60 million residents in the Northeast were being impacted by the snow, according to Accuweather. "In portions of New England, upstate New York and in parts of Pennsylvania, the snow will fall at the rate of an inch per hour or more, and that could be difficult for road crews to keep up with," Accuweather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Ice arrived early Saturday to some western North Carolina and southern Virginia areas, ranging from a fine coating to around a quarter-inch. Watauga County, North Carolina saw some of the highest amounts, said meteorologist Dennis Sleighter of the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg, Virginia, office.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall in the southern Pocono mountains and northern New Jersey. Smaller snow and sleet totals changing to rain in other areas could also cause some flooding. Forecasters warned of hazardous marine conditions with gale-force wind gusts and 6-foot to 10-foot seas.

The National Weather Service said the “major winter storm” would continue into Sunday evening: Up to a foot of snow was expected in parts of New England and pockets of rain/freezing rain were possible in the central Appalachians.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she expected two-thirds of her state to get 8 inches of snow or more, “fortunately missing some of our more populated areas downstate, the Long Island and New York City.”

The East Coast system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend, and the heaviest snowfall was expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England.

In Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of 6 inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph were expected.

The weather service predicted similar levels of snow in portions of Maine and New Hampshire, with slightly less − 3 to 6 inches − in areas of Vermont.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the storm but wasn’t expecting it to be a major event, and the timing of the snow meant it would likely have less of an impact on city life. Storm surges were also not expected.

Sierra Nevada could see 20 inches of snow

In the West, a winter storm warning had been in effect through late Saturday in the Sierra Nevada from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Reno, where the weather service said as much as 20 inches of snow could fall in the mountains around Lake Tahoe with winds gusting up to 100 mph over ridgetops.

The California Highway Patrol said numerous spinouts and collisions forced the temporary closure of I-80 for several hours from west of Truckee, California, to the state line west of Reno, where more than 27,000 homes briefly lost power in high winds at midday.

Fewer than 1,000 customers were without power by nightfall, and westbound lanes of the interstate had reopened, but a steady snow was falling in Reno and CHP warned of potential closures through the night.

The weather service said that system continued to bring heavy mountain snow and coastal rain overnight before moving into central and Southern California, then off to the Southwest and the southern Rockies.

Blizzard conditions in the Midwest

The storm system is likely to reorganize over the Southern Plains on Monday, bringing heavy snow and strong winds over the Midwest Monday and Tuesday.

The storm could generate up to 12 inches of snow in some Midwestern states, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists warn blizzard conditions are likely in the Central Plains, and wind gusts could exceed 50 mph, causing dangerous travel conditions.

Winter storm watches are in effect for parts of the southern High Plains, Central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley.

Flooding in the Gulf Coast

Forecasters also warned of another storm Tuesday into Wednesday that is expected to bring rain and some flooding as well as high winds and coastal flooding.

Powerful onshore winds will lead to widespread coastal flooding along the eastern Gulf Coast and must of the East Coast, and significant flooding is expected in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic.

There’s also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday through Monday night across parts of southeast Texas, southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Florida panhandle, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts and tornadoes are also possible across those areas late Monday night, and wind gusts could exceeding 50 mph in the eastern Gulf Coast, possibly leading to power outages.

Contributing: Associated Press. Contact Adrianna Rodriguez at adrodriguez@usatoday.com

