WASHINGTON - The flakes just finished falling in D.C. and we’re already talking more snow?

That’s right, snow lovers! FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says keep your eyes on Friday morning.

The latest track of the European Model shows snow for much of the day Friday. Tucker says it does not appear to be a major storm and thinks any possible snow Friday would be light.

Snow forecast DC, Maryland, Virginia: More snow on the way Friday?

Tucker says we will have to monitor the possibility of more snow around here as the European Model is kicking out about an inch of snow on Friday before another polar plunge in temperatures on Saturday.

More snow forecast details to come…

