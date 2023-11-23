Snow forecast to hit metro Detroit on Sunday

If you were one of the thousands of parade lovers who caught the floats and marching bands gliding down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning, the weather was pretty Pure Michigan perfect: chilly, sure, but dry and mostly sunny for late November.

Detroit Public Schools All City Marching Band performs during the 97th Annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in downtown Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.

But we'll see a big change Sunday, just in time for many travelers returning home from the holiday weekend, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies on Thursday night, with a low around 23 degrees. The Detroit region will see mostly sunny weather again Friday, with a high near 33 and a low around 20.

On Saturday, the turn begins, according to the forecast. The weather begins to turn mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 and low around 25.

The big change comes Sunday, with snow showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. The high will only reach 36 and the flurries could continue falling past midnight, with a low around 26.

"Moisture remains fairly meager on the order of a tenth to maybe two tenths" of an inch, the weather service report said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Expect snow in metro Detroit as Thanksgiving weekend wraps up