Snow is in the forecast for Whatcom County lowlands. Here’s what to know

Snow is likely starting Wednesday in lowland Whatcom County as blast of arctic air follows a monstrous storm that battered Western Washington with wind, rain and mountain snow for two days.

Timing on snowfall and how much to expect has been uncertain for several days, but it now appears that a Fraser Outflow pattern will bring extreme cold and possibly several rounds of lowland snow through at least Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Scattered lowland snow, or a rain-snow mix, is possible starting Wednesday, with about 2 to 4 inches inch of lowland snow possible Friday into Saturday as temperatures plummet.

Temperatures are likely to fall 20 degrees below normal, with lows in the teens on Friday and daytime highs below freezing, according to the forecast.

Bellingham Mayor Kim Lund said that city officials have been watching the weather forecast and coordinating their response with the state, county and schools.

“It looks formidable. We are personally and carefully monitoring the conditions,” Lund said at the City Council meeting on Monday.

That includes making sure that shelter is available for unhoused people and ensuring that public transit and school bus routes are prioritized, along with access for police and fire response.

Mountain conditions

Meanwhile, the Mt. Baker Ski Area was open Tuesday with normal weekday operations and 13 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, according to its website

It was snowing Tuesday with a blizzard warning in effect and winds up to 65 mph and 3 to 5 feet of snow possible across the North Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.

Mount Baker Highway was clear with compact snow and ice in places at the 4,250-foot level, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Tire chains were required.

Avalanche danger was high across the North Cascades, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.