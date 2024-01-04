It should snow in Framingham this weekend. What the National Weather Service says

FRAMINGHAM — As much as a foot of snow could be coming to MetroWest this weekend, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service.

"As we get closer, we are growing increasingly confident that there will be snow this weekend for areas west of I-95," Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Norton, told the Daily News on Thursday afternoon. "We have issued a winter storm watch from Saturday night through Sunday night. There is definitely going to be some hazardous driving conditions."

Pederson said that for MetroWest, 8 to 12 inches of snow is looking like the most likely total, so residents should be prepared to get their shovels, snow brushes and snow blowers ready.

Framingham DPW workers Mike Pineau, Nick Priest, David Maude, and Emanuel Mieses attach plows to trucks at the DPW headquarters on Western Ave., Jan. 4, 2024. Forecasters are calling for Greater Framingham to get from 8 to 12 inches of snow on Sunday.

'Have to get tree out of there': As storm washes away, utility providers say power restoration may take multiple days

The storm is being classified as a nor'easter, and is gaining strength as it comes up the coast. It is headed toward New England, where it's expected to bring the first significant snowfall of the year to most of Massachusetts.

"This is a nor'easter, it's coming up the coast right now and as it reaches further north, it will pull in cold air and that is when we will be able to get the snow," Pederson said. "Whether or not places see snow or more rain or a wintery mix will depend on how it continues to track. Areas closer to the water are likely to see lower snow totals and more rain, while more inland locations will get snow."

National Weather Service issues first winter storm watch of the season

This is the first winter storm watch the NWS' Norton office has issued this season. Historically, Boston sees its first inch of snowfall on Dec. 26, although it has come as early as Oct. 30 (in 1925) and as late as March 13 (in 2017).

While there has been plenty of precipitation in MetroWest since the start of December, there has yet to be any significant snowfall. Pederson said warmer weather patterns have kept past storms as rain, something that's unlikely to happen given temperatures on Sunday are expecting to dip to as low as 20 degrees.

Steven Friedman, of Framingham, purchases rock salt at Monnick Supply on Waverly Street ahead of this weekend's storm, Jan. 4, 2024.

"So far it is has been too warm, which has kept a couple of storms that we have had from having snow," he said. "The weather so far has been pulling warm air from the tropics and keeping the temperatures higher, while this storm is going to be pulling colder air from the north."

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Framingham had not yet issued a winter weather advisory or declared a snow emergency.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Latest estimated snow totals, timing for weekend storm in Framingham