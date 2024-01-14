Snow and freezing cold are coming to Knoxville and East Tennessee. Here's when

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service now says heavy snow is expected across East Tennessee, as well as freezing cold temperatures.

The warning starts at 1 a.m. Monday and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday. It emcompasses all of East Tennessee, southern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and western North Carolina.

The massive storm could bring in a whopping 3 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists warn that driving will be dangerous.

Snow is expected to be heavier in middle to northern parts of East Tennessee, with southern counties closer to Chattanooga getting a smaller total.

Knoxville is listed in the 4- to 6-inch prediction zone.

"Do not focus on exact amounts but prepare for snow, severe cold, and possibility of treacherous roads," the weather service warns.

Temperatures will drop below freezing starting overnight tonight and will stay that way all day Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, single-digit temperatures with below-zero wind chills are possible.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville weather: Snow and freezing cold coming to East Tennessee