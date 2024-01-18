Snow, freezing rain expected Thursday afternoon

Jan. 18—SOUTHERN INDIANA — In a matter of a day, the winter weather forecast shifted slightly to anticipate the onset of freezing rain, and Southern Indiana areas are preparing.

The National Weather Service sent out a winter weather advisory Wednesday afternoon that will be in effect from noon on Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

Staring Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said there will be an initial wintry mix of snow and some freezing rain with a short period of freezing drizzle in the evening.

Light to moderate snow is expected to start late Thursday night and carry on into the day Friday. Total expected snowfall will be between one and three inches with a small glaze of ice across Southern Indiana.

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke at WAVE3 said the biggest change in the forecast since Wednesday morning is the expected freezing rain starting Thursday afternoon.

He said snow is expected now to be around an inch and that more snow is predicted to accumulate farther east of the metropolitan area.

Right now, Hoke said, the freezing rain won't be a big enough issue to cause major power outages or infrastructure issues, but could still cause issues on the roadways during Thursday evening rush hour.

The rain will also cut down on the snow accumulation. He said travel issues will be mostly late Thursday into Friday and expects school and business closings Friday as well.

Hoke said that once the snow stops Friday, there's expected to be a "big push of arctic air" from the north, causing temperatures to drop into the single digits Saturday morning.

"This weekend will be very cold, especially in the mornings," he said.

Residents should expect slippery road conditions that could impact the Thursday evening commute and will have negative travel impacts on Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Travelers are advised to slow down and use caution while driving.

"Temperatures are going to be falling back down into the 20s and single-digit temperatures," said Gavan Hebner, Clark County Emergency Management Agency's director. "Bundle up if you have to be out. Make sure that you have plenty of layers on."

For those who are traveling over the weekend, Hebner recommends they winterize their vehicle, check the tire pressure as well as the tread and look at the road conditions before going out.

One place to check road conditions is to go to 511in.org. From there travelers will be able to see what the weather looks like on the roads.

"When we get snow, we have people go out and check the road conditions," Hebner said. "We work with different public works agencies and get updates from them and relay that to the public."

Sidney Nierman, Indiana Department of Transportation public relations director for the southeast district, said a first shift crew will head out at noon Thursday and work until midnight to pre-treat the state roads with a brine solution, and then a second shift will work at midnight to noon Friday.

After the pre-treatment, crews will continue to monitor the road conditions and maintain them. She said the district has about 94 trucks that will be out and about.

Nierman said INDOT encourages drivers not to talk on their phones while driving, buckle their seatbelts and be vigilant.

"It is important to remain cautious no matter what," she said.

Lisa Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy, said high winds and freezing rain are the weather events that most often put stress on their electrical equipment.

She said Duke Energy and its team of meteorologists are constaintly monitoring the weather and preparing when need be, and that work crews are also ready to deploy if outages occur.

"Our crews are ready to restore that power as quickly and as safely as possible," she said.