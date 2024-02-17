Snow, freezing rain, fierce winds prompt hazard alerts in the NC mountains on Saturday

Snow, sleet, fierce winds and a freezing drizzle swept across the North Carolina mountains on Saturday, prompting warnings of slippery roads and black ice.

Higher elevations and areas bordering Tennessee were most at risk, National Weather Service meteorologists said in a special weather statement at 6:16 a.m.

“Snow accumulations will be light, with mostly one-half inch or less on grassy surfaces, except for 1 to 2 inches possible along the higher ridges,” NWS forecasters said. “Any spotty ice accretion will be mainly on elevated surfaces.”

Still, temperatures expected to plummet into the 20s in many areas Saturday morning could produce “patchy black ice” on roads, NWS meteorologists warned.

“Slippery road conditions could result through noon, or perhaps into the early afternoon,” according to the alert. “The wintry precipitation will taper off this afternoon.

The bulletin issued by the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, includes Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood and Graham counties.

Towns and cities under the warning included the popular ski destination of Banner Elk, along with Newland, Mars Hill, Marshall, Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Bryson City, Waynesville, Canton and other communities.

Other areas face fierce wind gusts, including Buncombe and Henderson counties, and the Caldwell, Burke and McDowell county mountains, the NWS said.

Northwest winds could gust to 30 to 40 mph on Saturday, with 45 mph gusts along higher-elevation ridges, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

With black ice possible, make sure you know these winter weather driving tips

Charlotte forecast

Partly sunny skies are forecast through Sunday in the Charlotte area and then mostly sunny skies through Thursday, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 8 a.m. Saturday. Friday has a 40% chance of showers.

Saturday was expected to reach 53 degrees, the forecast showed.

NWS forecasters predicted highs of 51 on Sunday, 58 on Monday, 60 on Tuesday, 62 on Wednesday, 68 on Thursday and 63 on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brief wintry mix and snow for those at the higher elevations. Otherwise, chilly and breezy outside the mountains. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/NPSrLlawkr — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 17, 2024