Snow, freezing rain in metro Detroit could make roads slick for evening commute

Snowfall of an inch to 3 — maybe even 4, in some parts of southeast Michigan — is expected Tuesday, followed by freezing rain, that could make the evening commute home slippery and slow going.

"It’s certainly possible the roadways could be slick and whatnot, but it will be warm enough for salt and plows to do their thing," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Kacan said. "But there are no active winter watches or warnings out there."

And after Tuesday, not much more precipitation is expected.

It’s challenging for meteorologists to predict when it will snow vs. rain when the temperatures are hovering right at freezing — 32 degrees — as they are now. As you might expect, when it’s colder, the precipitation generally turns to snow; warmer, rain.

Still, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise it’s snowing, it is, after all, winter.

By mid-morning Tuesday, snowfall was at 1½ inches in Flint, with the snow starting to clear out there; closer to 2 inches in Lapeer and Grand Blanc, and more than a little more than 2 inches in Ann Arbor, Farmington and Howell, with more coming down.

Snow falls in Livonia on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

In White Lake, where the weather service office is, snowfall was closer to 4 inches.

The rain should cause some snow to melt, but there’s enough snowfall that in many places it likely will leave a glaze of what’s already on the ground, until the snow melts with warmer temperatures — low to mid-40s — forecasted for Wednesday and beyond.

Snow falls in Macomb Township on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Snow accumulation could hit 3-4 inches in parts of southeast Michigan