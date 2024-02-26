Snow and frigid temperatures disrupt Utah after mild weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After a mild and sunny weekend, big changes are moving into Utah throughout the day today into Tuesday. A strong cold front sliding in from the northwest will bring increasing moisture to the northern half of the state into the afternoon with valley rain and mountain snow.

Bottom Line?! Increasing moisture Monday with valley rain over to snow this evening behind the cold front.

By this evening, the passing cold front will drop temperatures drastically and allow for rain to change over to snow along northern Utah with accumulations expected along the valley floor into early Tuesday morning. Daytime highs this afternoon will reach the mid-50s along the Wasatch Front with mid-60s for St. George. Winds will increase this morning and remain elevated through Tuesday.

Winter weather alerts have been issued for the state with our Northern and Central Mountain areas seeing Winter Storm Warnings Monday and Tuesday. Utah’s Southern Mountains and many valleys are under a Winter Weather Advisory late Monday into Tuesday afternoon.

In the mountains, total snowfall of 12-24″ is expected in the Upper Cottonwoods while 8-16″ is expected along the Northern Mountains. The Central Mountains could expect up to 12″ of snow while the Wasatch Back will see 4-10″. In the lower valleys, 1-3″ are expected as the colder air arrives following the cold front with the benches seeing 3-6″. Winds will also be whipping as the system moves through. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible along the higher peaks.

As the storm clears on Tuesday, temperatures will be frigid cold with northwest flow remaining. Daytime highs will remain in the mid-30s for the Wasatch Front, 10-15 degrees colder than normal. Dry weather will settle in through midweek with a quick warmup in temperatures. However, the dry spell will be short-lived as more wet weather will likely move in for the weekend. Stay tuned.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.