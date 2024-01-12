Snow, frigid temps postpones Fort Worth’s MLK Jr. Day parade. Here’s when it’ll be held

The annual downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been postponed due to possible snow and frigid temperatures expected in North Texas over the weekend.

Parade committee chair Krista Daniels announced Friday afternoon that the parade and rally, originally set for Monday, has been postponed a month later to Feb. 19. This year’s parade and rally is the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee’s 39th event.

The parade postponement comes as Fort Worth anticipates an arctic blast early next week, which will drop temperatures into the teens and bring a chance of snow overnight Sunday.

“While we are aware this is disappointing to you as well as the MLK board, our first priority is keeping the students, participants, spectators, responders, city officials and staff safe,” Daniels wrote on Facebook. “Delaying the event is one of the ways we as participants can gain more time to optimize our performance.”

The annual event is used to highlight community unity, justice for all humankind and to keep the hope of King’s dream alive, according to the committee.

In years past, the parade would start near the Fort Worth Convention Center and conclude with a rally at Sundance Square.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to celebrating our MLK Parade and Rally with you,” Daniels wrote.