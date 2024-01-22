Snow: Fun for awhile, but we're ready to see it go

Don't worry kids and parents, these snow days won't mean Oak Ridge students will be attending school later into the summer.

As of Monday, the school system had three remaining days banked. If more days off are needed anytime this school year, there are options to recoup days, including repurposing scheduled staff professional development (PD) days into days that students attend school, according to Molly Gallagher Smith, the schools' communications specialist.

Thankfully, the National Weather Service is calling for above-freezing temperatures during the day and chances for rain. The greatest rain chances are Wednesday through Thursday night. Highs are 49 to 63 through Friday; lows are predicted to be 40 to 51 degrees.

Arman Brown, 4, gets a push from dad Andy, at Big Turtle Park in Oak Ridge, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Browns drove four hours from Georgia to find snow to play in.

A runner braves a trail at North Boundary Greenway in Oak Ridge on Saturday.

Main roads, like South Illinois Avenue, were relatively clear by Saturday afternoon.

