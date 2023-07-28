Snow gets 22 to life for murder of college student; plot for larger, violent plan revealed

Jul. 28—CANTON — During a pre-sentencing investigation interview, Michael J. Snow, who killed SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell, claimed he used a ghost gun he obtained online to shoot and kill Howell.

Howell, 21, was walking on the sidewalk on College Park Road in Potsdam on the night of Feb. 18, 2022, when Snow, 31 at the time, pulled his car to the side of the road and beckoned to Howell to approach, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.

Pasqua said Snow asked Howell for directions, which Snow said she gave him.

Snow described Howell as pleasant and helpful before he shot her at close range, Pasqua said.

In St. Lawrence County Court Friday morning, Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero sentenced Snow, a resident of Massena, to a minimum of 22 years to a maximum of life in state prison.

Before sentencing, Pasqua read a victim impact statement from Howell's family.

"It was the worst night of our lives," Howell's family members wrote. "It was heart-wrenching, stomach-turning. It changes you forever."

Her family said Howell was going to be the glue that held the family together. She was the kind of friend who fought for her peers.

She was a lifeguard, a generous, giving person with music at her life's center.

Howell was a senior at SUNY Potsdam, just months from graduation. She planned to be a music educator.

"The kids she would have taught don't even know what they are missing," the family said.

Their lives were turned upside down. They still wait for her to walk in the door from college, they wrote.

"We are imprisoned by our grief," they wrote. "We are condemned to live in our own hell forever."

Pasqua said that although he never met her, he was assured that Howell was an exceptional young woman.

"My hope is that today is the last day that he (Snow) is remembered, "Every day going forward should be about remembering and celebrating Beth."

While Howell was a random, innocent victim with no connection to Snow, Pasqua said the attack was calculated and planned.

It took two years for Snow to get a weapon, Pasqua said. He was twice turned away while trying to purchase an AR-15.

At first, he stalked and plotted against former co-workers, but when they realized his plan, he changed course.

Snow targeted SUNY Potsdam, where one of his intended victims worked.

"He wanted to bring negative publicity to the institution," Pasqua said.

Pasqua said that Snow has shown no remorse and that if he ever came up for parole, he would ensure that any parole board would know "that his actions were pure evil."

St. Lawrence County Public Defender James M. McGahan said saying that Snow has shown no remorse was an unfair characterization and that Snow had not had an opportunity to speak publicly.

"I am grief-stricken by my actions," Snow said when he spoke to the judge.

Snow offered the family his "sincere apology."

"I can't put into words how I feel," he said.

Carriero said it was the most heart-breaking case he had ever been involved in.

"She was just being her kind, helpful self, and you killed her," he told Snow.

Carriero said that Snow was bent on revenge after losing a job in 2014.

Snow admitted to stalking his co-workers, Carriero said. But, when they caught on to his plan, he switched to another act of violence.

"She was walking home. It could have been anyone," Carriero said. "He killed her despite her kindness."

While sentencing Snow to a minimum of 22 years, Carriero said his sentence should be longer.

"He should never be granted parole," he said.

"Had law enforcement not acted so quickly, I believe the defendant would have killed again," Carriero said.

Snow was arrested the day after Howell was killed. A grand jury heard the prosecution's case starting on March 24, 2022, and handed up an indictment on March 31 last year on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. Snow was arraigned on the indictment on April 22, 2022, and pleaded not guilty, heading for trial. But he pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder.

He's been held without bail at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton since his arrest.

After the sentencing, Pasqua praised law enforcement and how quickly they apprehended Snow.

"The collaborative effort and continuing investigation was a tremendous job," Pasqua said.

SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne R. Smith sent a letter to the campus community Friday afternoon.

"Our hearts are with Beth's family and friends, and with all members of our community who have been affected by her tragic loss — today and always," she wrote. "For all who knew and loved Beth, there are no adequate words of solace or comfort, even as her murderer is sentenced. A talented Crane School of Music student, Beth was a gifted cellist and an aspiring music teacher who was beloved by all who knew her. She was set to graduate with honors in May 2022."

SUNY Potsdam posthumously awarded her degree and presented it to her family in her stead at commencement.