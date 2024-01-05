Snow, gusty winds on the way to Southern California. Here's what to expect this weekend

A storm could bring gusty winds, cold temperatures and even some snow to Ventura County this weekend.

The forecast calls for strong and possibly damaging winds, especially in mountain and foothill areas, said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph in those spots Saturday night into Sunday. Elsewhere, gusts up to 45 to 55 mph are possible.

The best chance for snowfall is Saturday night and possibly Sunday morning at elevations above 4,000 feet. But flurries or light snow showers could fall as low as 3,000 feet, forecasters said. That could mean snow in the Lockwood Valley area and other nearby mountain communities.

"We're not expecting a lot — at most maybe 2 to 4 inches," said Ryan Kittell, also a meteorologist at the weather service's Oxnard office.

Gusty north winds will continue into early Fri, with another storm for Sat night-Sun. Little rain with the next storm, but potential for mountain snow, and more moderate to strong N winds. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/DHkk1qPI6h — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 5, 2024

Most mountain areas likely will see snowfall below those levels, but it could be enough to cause delays on mountain roads, he said. Interstate 5 through the Grapevine likely has one of the best chances for snow and could receive 1 to 2 inches.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the cold storm moves into the area, especially Saturday night through Monday. Lows in much of the county could hover in the 30s and low 40s, Kittell said. In the mountains, temperatures could dip into the 20s or even the teens.

Daytime temperatures also could be chilly with highs in the 50s in most local areas Sunday and Monday.

The strongest winds are expected to stick around through much of Sunday before tapering off. While northern parts of the county might get some snow, others areas have around a 20% to 30% chance of light rain.

The National Weather Service urged drivers to avoid mountain travel late Saturday and Sunday, to check on road conditions and pack emergency supplies in case of delays.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Snow, gusty winds on the way for Southern California, Grapevine