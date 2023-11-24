Snow is headed to Peoria: Here's what the Central Illinois weather forecast says

The National Weather Service in central Illinois is predicting the first cumulative snowfall of 2023 this weekend.

According to the forecast, the first measurable snow of the season is likely to hit late Saturday into Sunday with a 70% chance of precipitation anticipated.

Accumulation is expected to be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces in most place, but areas west of the Illinois River could see more.

"There's still some uncertainty about the amounts we're going to get," said NWS-Lincoln meteorologist Daryl Onton. "At this point, it looks likely that we're going to get an inch of snow in the Peoria area, but there is a possibility of seeing more than that, as well. I'd say about a 20% chance of seeing over an inch of snowfall in Peoria."

Long-term central Illinois forecast: Almanacs predict cold and snowy 'winter wonderland'

As the precipitation passes through, increasing winds and wind chills await central Illinois residents Sunday night.

"Looks like we'll see some gusty winds develop behind the system, maybe around the neighborhood of 30 mph Sunday night," Onton said. "I wouldn't expect a lot of blowing snow. There will be plenty of chances to see melting on Sunday, so there's not likely to be a lot of snow to blow around."

Onton also offers a friendly reminder for anyone traveling this weekend.

"Keep an eye on the forecast," Onton said. "Delay travel plans if you're presented with slippery road conditions, if possible."

Weather forecast: Here's when winter weather typically hits Peoria in the fall

Central Illinois National Weather Service 3-day weekend weather forecast

Here is a look at the 3-day weather forecast for Central Illinois out the National Weather Service in Linoln, Ill.:

Saturday : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night : Snow likely after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday : Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday : Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria weather: Central Illinois to see first cumulative snow of 2023