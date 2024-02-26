Snow, heat, fires and tornadoes: Weather across US this week expected to bring extremes

The seasons are changing, and with the change comes volatile weather.

As the beleaguered West endures a wintry blast of cold and snow from a potent storm, much of the central U.S. is basking in potentially record-shattering warmth Monday and into Tuesday. But with the warmth also comes a chance for wind-driven wildfires and severe weather.

The unusual warmth in the central U.S. will put a bow on what's been a rather benign winter for many folks across the region so far.

Record warmth possible from Plains to Midwest

How warm? On Monday, D​allas could flirt with its all-time February record of 96 degrees set 120 years ago, Feb. 25, 1904, according to Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman. By T​uesday, he said all-time February records will be in jeopardy in Chicago, Green Bay and St. Louis, among other locations.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva called the temperatures "springlike," adding that the warmth will be in store for much of the center of the country from the southern Plains to the Midwest. "Some cities will have high temperatures rising as much as 15-30 degrees above typical late-February values on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

Mark Gehring, a weather service meteorologist in Sullivan, Wisconsin, said “we’re blowing away the records in northern Illinois into south central and southwestern Wisconsin.”

A golden glow: Watch as Yosemite's Horsetail Fall glows golden during annual 'firefall' event: Video

People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day on Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Winter almost a no-show for much of the country

The warmth will be another reminder that "winter" has been practically a no-show for a large chunk of the central and northeastern U.S. over the past few months. Several states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, were on track for their warmest winter on record, Erdman said, and other Midwest and Northeast states were targeting their top-five warmest winters.

Climate scientists define winter as the three months of December, January and February.

Blizzard-like conditions, dangerous travel expected in the West

In the West, the storm will create near-blizzard conditions, resulting in dangerous travel, the National Weather Service said. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected over the Oregon Cascades and Northern Rockies on Monday before spreading into the Great Basin and Central Rockies Tuesday.

"These snow rates combined with winds gusting 50-65 mph will produce near-blizzard conditions with significantly reduced visibility and snow-covered roads, leading to dangerous travel," the weather service said.

Wind-driven fires possible in central U.S.

The warmer temperatures have also brought an increased risk of fires across the Great Plains.

The National Weather Service said dry, gusty winds were creating critical fire weather conditions and issued red flag warnings and fire weather watches in parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, up to Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and east to Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

Could tornadoes swirl on Tuesday?

The Storm Prediction Center said that "scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, associated with large hail, damaging gusts, and a few tornadoes will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and overnight" in the Upper Midwest.

Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis are some of the cities that could see strong storms, Weather.com meteorologist Linda Lam said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's the weather? For most of the country, outlook is severe