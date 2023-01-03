Snow Hill man sentenced in distribution of child pornography

A Snow Hill man has been sentenced to 40 years in connection with distribution of child pornography, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County.

Timothy Patrick Newsome, 32, pled guilty Sept. 2, 2022, to four counts of distribution of child pornography. On Dec. 9, 2022, he was sentenced to a total of 40 years in the Division of Corrections; Judge Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court suspended all but 16 years, according to a Tuesday state's attorney news release.

The charges originated when the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation received a referral in May 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline. The cybertip identified a WhatsApp account having uploaded a video containing child pornography. Investigators eventually traced this account back to Newsome, the state's attorney's office said.

Days later, another cybertip was received about a Skype account that had uploaded child pornography, and this account was also traced back to Newsome, the release states. As a result, detectives executed a search warrant at Newsome’s home in Snow Hill and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. The forensic examination of those devices revealed that Newsome had distributed multiple files containing child pornography over the internet, the state's attorney's office said.

FATAL: Motorcyclist dies in New Year's Day crash on Virginia Eastern Shore

DEADLY CRASH: Pennsylvania man killed when struck by truck near Lewes; 165th death ties 1988 record

He was charged in July 2021 with 38 counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Upon his release, Newsome will be on supervised probation for five years, with requirements that he register as a tier II sex offender, have no unsupervised contact with children and submit a DNA sample.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow Hill man sentenced in distribution of child pornography