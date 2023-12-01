Snow Hits Northern Texas as Temperatures Plummet

Snow showers hit northern Texas on November 30, as temperatures remained “below freezing across the Panhandles”, according to officials.

The snow flurry can be seen in this video filmed by @drpenn in Bushland, Texas.

Nearby towns, such as Dumas, also received a light dusting of snow on Thursday.

The National Weather Service urged Texans to drive cautiously on Friday morning as “some roads may become icy” due to the low temperatures. Credit: @drpenn via Storyful