Snow, ice to create difficult travel conditions from Texas to Oklahoma and Arkansas into Thursday night

The same storm responsible for heavy snow over the interior Southwest at the start of 2019 will spread a swath of snow, ice and dangerous travel from parts of Texas to portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday night.

Just enough cold air will slice southward, while moisture builds over the low levels of the atmosphere to set up a swath of ice from parts of western Texas to central and eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Arkansas.

There is the potential for enough snow and ice to cause road and school closures in part of the region.



Enough freezing rain may accrue to weigh down tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages with the setup.

A more widespread problem will be a thin coating of ice on roads and sidewalks, which will pose a major hazard for motorists and pedestrians.



As the storm spins eastward, the warm air aloft preventing snow from falling will trend much colder. This change in the storm structure will allow rain or a wintry mix to turn to snow and progress northeastward across the region.

Just northwest of the ice and wintry mix area, a few inches of snow is likely to accumulate from part of northwestern Texas to western and northern Oklahoma and perhaps in part of the Ozarks in northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri.



