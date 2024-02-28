Snow, ice created slippery roads around KC. How the area prepared for winter weather

Tuesday’s significant temperature drop brought with it freezing winds and overnight snow in the Kansas City area, leading some drivers to encounter slippery roads this morning, especially north of the Missouri River.

The KC Scout traffic camera service showed that highway speeds were between 30 and 45 mph on most of the Northland highways Wednesday morning as drivers dealt with the icy conditions. Speeds were under 30 mph for parts of I-29.

Missouri highways were treated yesterday and overnight in preparation for the snow, Missouri Department of Transportation spokesperson Melissa Black said.

She added that crews adjusted their efforts once it became clear that the Northland was seeing more snow and ice than areas south of the Missouri River.

“We treated the roads all over our region, and then concentrated more heavily in (areas north of the river) once we saw how the storm was coming in,” she said. “They were still treating areas this morning, but I believe all is looking good now,”

In Kansas, highway authorities also started winter weather preparations on Tuesday.

“In advance of the snowfall overnight Tuesday, KDOT prepared equipment, adjusted schedules so crews would be available and treated some bridges and ramps,” said Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Delaney Tholen.

“KDOT truck operators in the northern part of the Kansas City metro were out on roadways into the early morning continuing to apply treatment material.”

Platte County’s public works department and the city of Kansas City didn’t reply to requests for comment on how they prepared for Tuesday night’s snow. But as of Wednesday afternoon, all the highways in the metro area appeared to be moving at normal speeds again.

The Star’s Robert Cronkleton contributed reporting to this story.

