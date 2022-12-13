Snow and ice risk in Northeast with wintry weather approaching
AccuWeather's Dean DeVore breaks down the risks the northeastern U.S. faces as wintry weather approaches with the risk of snow and ice.
AccuWeather's Dean DeVore breaks down the risks the northeastern U.S. faces as wintry weather approaches with the risk of snow and ice.
Stevie's Scoop: First wintry mix of the season!
Quiet, Chilly & Dry Next Few Days; Wintry Mix Thursday
Minnesota is likely to see a mix of rain, snow and ice across the state the next few days.
Winter was back in full swing across the Northeast to start the week as several states reported accumulating snow, some for the first time this season. But the picturesque landscape from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts wasn't the only thing the quick-hitting storm created. Travel delays for those traveling by car and air mounted throughout the weekend in one major Northeast city. Before the snow started falling in Massachusetts, a thin layer of ice created travel headaches across the eastern part
Four female kittens were found and will be part of the National Park Service's 20-year-study on mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains.
Rising prices have hammered the U.S. economy this year, as pandemic-era stimulus checks, supply chain problems, and geopolitical conflict have triggered the worst bout of inflation in four decades. That financial pressure has forced millions of Americans to dip into their savings to make ends meet, and the situation has been especially challenging for retired workers on Social Security.
Freezing rain has already started in parts of South Dakota on Monday and several inches of snow is in the forecast through Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is increasing its submarine production capacity in Germany, the latest sign that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is upending Europe’s security landscape.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases Su
Darren Till needs some time to "rethink stuff" after falling to a three-fight losing skid with his defeat at UFC 282.
Whether you're shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to...
A low-pressure system is pushing west through Atlantic Canada this week, bringing a wintry mess to the region.
Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...
Storm system could bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to south-central Pennsylvania
After a week of above-normal temperatures, central Wisconsin is expected to get a blast of winter weather.
Late Wednesday into Thursday morning is the main threat for freezing rain in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area per Accuweather meteorologist.
New city, same creepy, murderous Joe.View Entire Post ›
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retirement...
Japan had shortlisted Patria, Mitsubishi and General Dynamics Land Systems in 2019 as contenders.
Here is the latest forecast for a winter storm expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday into Friday for south-central Pennsylvania.
STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting about 70 countries and institutions to discuss what can be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport amid freezing temperatures.Macron said France would provide 63 electric generators on top of the 100 delivered in November. With an additional 48.5 million euros, French aid would reach 200 million euros this year, he said.The international meeting will look to create an online mechanism so that Ukraine can put down its urgent needs and donor countries can respond in accordance, Macron said.