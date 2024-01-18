The snow and ice should start melting in Milwaukee early next week

After a frigidly cold week in Milwaukee, temperatures are expected to warm back up early next week. Highs are expected to be in the low 20s on Sunday as warm air comes up out of the south, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 30s on Monday and by Tuesday will push the mid to upper 30s. That means Milwaukee could see snow melt as early as Monday, depending on how warm temperatures get during the day. Chances of rain on Tuesday will continue the widespread snowmelt into the rest of the week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson.

Cold temps transitioning into warmer weather early next week could also lead to foggy conditions in Milwaukee, said Patterson.

Average temps in Milwaukee during January are around freezing. "For roughly one week, it's been much colder than normal, and next week it'll actually be warmer than normal. We've moving from one extreme to the other," said Patterson.

Before then though, Milwaukee will get at least one more round of snow. Forecasts call for 2 to 3 inches of powder to drop starting Thursday evening.

More: Keep your snow shovel handy: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected in Milwaukee beginning Thursday evening

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather: Temperatures to warm, snow and ice to melt soon