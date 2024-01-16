Snow and ice storm in the forecast for Whatcom County lowlands

A storm system slated to hit the Whatcom County lowlands could drop several inches of snow, followed by freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle on Monday issued a winter storm watch for the lowlands and a winter storm warning for the North Cascades for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in the lowlands as a storm carrying warmer temperatures sweeps into Washington from the south, meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said online.

“Northern areas, particularly Whatcom County, will likely have the cold air entrenched for a longer period, allowing for an increased potential of lowland snow,” DeFlitch said.

Travel will be difficult because of the mixed snow and possibly freezing rain along with the potential for rapid melting as warmer temperatures arrive Wednesday, the weather service said.