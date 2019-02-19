Snow, ice, torrential rain bringing weather havoc to 39 states, 200 million people

A massive storm marching across the nation Tuesday was promising heavy snow, crippling ice and torrential rain to more than 200 million Americans over the next few days.

Parts of 39 of the 48 contiguous United States will be touched by the massive storm, including every state east of the Mississippi River, AccuWeather said.

"The real feel will be terrible and it will be everywhere,' AccuWeather meteorologist Elliot Abrams told USA TODAY. "Snow, ice, sleet, flooding, you name it you got it across the country. It will feel cold and it will be messy, misty and miserable."

On Monday, the storm dropped as much as a foot of snow in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. On Tuesday, sleet and freezing rain rolled into parts of Arkansas, where the National Guard was called in to patch a levee in an area recovering from several inches of rain last week.

Wintry temperatures will translate to snow and ice across the northern tier from Minnesota to Maine, as far south as North Texas to northern Mississippi. Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Duluth could all receive several inches of snow, AccuWeather said.

A winter storm will spread weather misery across the nation from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Freezing rain and ice will be especially dangerous in the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

"Hopefully it changes to all rain quickly," Abrams said. "A quarter of an inch you might get by. A half an inch and you have branches snapping, wires down, major problems."

tree damage and scattered power outages. Lighter amounts of ice are forecast for portions of Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service was predicting 3-5 inches of snow in addition to ice and rain for Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Baltimore was forecast to get a bit more, Philadelphia a bit less, but all three metro areas were facing an icy mess for commuters.

In the South, several rounds of heavy, flooding rainfall and even some severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to a half foot of rain could swamp much of northern Mississippi, northern Alabama and Tennessee, where flood watches and warnings have been posted.

Florida was mostly exempt, with temperatures on Tuesday climbing in the 80s in many locations. Several Florida cities set record highs Monday, including Vero Beach, which tied an all-time February record high of 89 degrees.

The unusual warmth is expected to continue in the Sunshine State for most of the week, although even there a chance of rain persisted.

"It's just going to be a real mess pretty much everywhere," Abrams said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow, ice, torrential rain bringing weather havoc to 39 states, 200 million people