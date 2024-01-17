Amber alert for snow in Scotland after coldest night of winter

Snow ploughs were out in force in Lerwick

An amber warning for snow has been issued for parts of Scotland after the country's coldest night of the winter.

Temperatures dropped as low as -14C at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

The amber alert covers Shetland, Orkney and parts of northern Scotland from 1500 on Wednesday until 1800 on Thursday.

All schools in Orkney and Shetland will remain closed on Wednesday, while dozens of schools in Aberdeenshire are either closed or opening late.

More then 13,000 pupils have been given the day off in the Highlands as 138 schools and nurseries have been closed.

More snow is expected across the day, with the potential for a further 15 to 20cm of snow across the north of the country.

The Met Office amber warning said frequent, occasionally heavy snow showers would affect the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland.

A yellow warning was already in place for the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Inverness Royal Academy was among the schools closed on Wednesday

By the end of Friday, more than 40cm of snow may be seen on high ground in north-west Scotland, the Met Office said.

Heavy frosts and freezing conditions are likely across virtually the entire country, with experts warning of treacherous pavements and roads.

Forecasters added that Wednesday night could see the coldest January temperature for 14 years.

Met Office forecaster Liam Eslick said Tuesday night had been one of the coldest January nights in the last five years.

"Although we didn't get the lowest temperature overnight, it's quite possible we could see that again tonight. So it is definitely still on the cards over the next day or so."

Inverness snow

A yellow warning for ice in central and southern Scotland will remain valid until midday, with a warning for ice and snow in place across the Northeast and Northern Isles, Highlands and Islands, Argyll, Stirlingshire, Perthshire, Angus and Ayrshire.

The lowest temperature so far this winter was -12.5C, in Altnaharra, in early December.

In January 2010, -22.3C was recorded in the same Highlands village.

The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue until the weekend.