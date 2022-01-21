Snow and ice from winter storms create stunning and intimate photos around the world

Massive winter storms swept the Northeast and South regions of the United States in early January, triggering power outages affecting tens of thousands of customers and causing thousands of flight cancellations. Many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites also had to close down.
Despite the chaos winter weather brings, the snow also creates moments of silent and stunning beauty. Here are some photos of those scenes from photographers around the world.
The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency ahead of the latest winter storm system sweeping into the region Thursday and a round snow expected to follow Friday night into Saturday. The winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia, the National Weather Service said.
ERCOT says power plants are ready for this week's winter weather and freezing temperatures. But there are questions about whether natural gas — which powers the power plants — is ready. And we're learning there may already be problems ahead of the winter weather.