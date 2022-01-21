Snow and ice from winter storms create stunning and intimate photos around the world

Snow and ice from winter storms have blanketed many corners of the world, from hot springs in Golan Heights to palace grounds in South Korea.

Snow levels in December were also shockingly high, with snowfall in Lake Tahoe breaking 50-year records and snow in Japan piling up to over 28 inches.

Massive winter storms swept the Northeast and South regions of the United States in early January, triggering power outages affecting tens of thousands of customers and causing thousands of flight cancellations. Many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites also had to close down.

Despite the chaos winter weather brings, the snow also creates moments of silent and stunning beauty. Here are some photos of those scenes from photographers around the world.

Winter weather tip: What's the best way to remove ice from your windshield? Vinegar is not involved

Are you too old to shovel snow?: If you're over 45, beware of heart attacks, doctor says

A road leads through the snow covered Taunus forest near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The US Capitol is pictured after a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Reindeer are pictured following a snow storm at Odem Moshav in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on January 19, 2022.

An aerial photo shows climbers scaling a rock wall covered with ice pillars during the Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival at Robinson Ice Park in Sandstone, Minnesota, on January 8, 2022.

A worker uses a blower to clear snow at Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul on January 19, 2022.

An Israeli man dries himself after swimming in a hot spring following a snow storm near Merom Golan Kibbutz in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on January 19, 2022.

Kyle Welch (C), and Steve Scalable (R) rescue a vehicle on the Northwest Angle ice trail in Lake of the Woods between Warroad and Angle Inlet, Minnesota, on January 16, 2022. The Northwest Angle Ice Road is a 37-mile ice road running across the Lake of the Woods, leading to the northernmost point of the contiguous United States. This is the second year the toll ice road has allowed people to bypass a trip to Canada, or a plane or snowmobile ride, to reach the Northwest Angle fishing community resort.

Emily Heller shovels the walkway in front of a neighbor's house on Center Avenue in Emsworth, Pa. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the Pittsburgh region overnight.

A skier moves through a snow-covered field in Moscow on January 11, 2022.

A woman walks across a bridge over the Yauza river in front of snow-covered trees after a snowfall in outskirts of Moscow on January 10, 2022.

A woman walks past a snow sculpture of tigers at Qipanshan mountain scenic area in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on January 13, 2022.

Colder temperatures created ice pancakes on Lake Ontario in Rochester, NY on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The Charlotte Pier was also ice covered, retaining the form of the waves that crashed over the pier.

A boy leads a donkey and a horse along a hill covered with snow in Panjshir on January 12, 2022.

You can follow @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beautiful snow and ice photos from around the world