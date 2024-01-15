Snow, icy conditions close Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro schools Tuesday, Jan. 16

STAUNTON — Due to the snow and icy conditions, schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. AccuWeather is calling for a little snow Tuesday morning, up to an inch; otherwise, cloudy. Areas could see as much as 2 to 4 inches total from the storm that began Monday.

AccuWeather said that Tuesday morning travel will be slow and slippery with improving road conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to get much above freezing during the day Tuesday.

Per the Virginia Department of Transportation, many Valley roads have been plowed and treated, leaving a wet surface, which will be subject to refreezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Snow showers are forecasted for tonight bringing additional accumulation to roads, especially untreated surfaces," per VDOT. "The safest plan is not to travel during winter weather conditions."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Snow, icy conditions close schools Tuesday, Jan. 16