Snow likely this week in Cincinnati region. See what to expect and when

Better prepare for a cold and snowy end of the week, Greater Cincinnatians.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The forecast calls for very cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Be cautious while traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday through Tuesday. Some accumulating snow is likely Thursday and Friday, with 1 to 3 inches possible, per the report. Wind chill values between 5 to 10 below zero are likely on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The special weather statements are in place for the Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana regions, which include Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, it was 18 degrees in Cincinnati with a wind chill of -3. The wind chill value is expected to drop to -4 at 8 a.m. but will likely stay between 12 and 14 for most of the day. The temperature is expected to climb to a high of 26 degrees from 3 to 5 p.m.

A combination of cold temperatures and wind will result in wind chills below zero tonight into Wednesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in place for the entire area. pic.twitter.com/2VxK9jud2G — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 16, 2024

Detailed weather forecast for Greater Cincinnati

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Increasing clouds at night, with a low of around 20. Southwest wind of 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind of 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible. There is another chance of snow at night, with a low of around 22. South wind around of 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. A chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 7.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

