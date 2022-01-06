Snow makes travel treacherous across the US at the start of a new year
Heavy snow, wind and ice made for dangerous driving conditions in regions across the U.S. in early January.
U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbados, and Puerto Rico have tightened their entry requirements due to the omicron variant.
Companies like Mears Connect and rideshares are available.
As a solo traveler, I spent days riding Amtrak trains with my summer Rail Pass. From kind passengers to fresh meals, here's what I found surprising.
The CDC recently advised all travelers against cruising amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. This warning won't delay Margaritaville at Sea's first cruise.
Chinese authorities have given Evergrande 10 days to demolish 39 buildings on its man-made Ocean Flower Island.
Aria Resort & Casino continues to set the standard for luxury on the Las Vegas Strip.
As the world ushered in the new year, two Utah national parks opened up new visitor management systems for the spring. Here's how to get a ticket.
The Norwegian Pearl returned to Miami on Wednesday, after just one full day at sea and an outbreak of COVID-19 among crew members.
COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic. During the holidays, the waterfront and beaches in La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur perched on the Sea of Cortez, were packed with tourists.
The future of aviation is here—a hybrid between the ultimate travel experience of flying private, with fares that aren’t too much higher than coach prices on commercial airliners. The post How to Fly Private for Only Slightly More Than the Cost of Coach appeared first on Worth.
There is a massive development under construction right next door to Walt Disney World Resort, but unless you get off the main roads and venture back into the trees, you likely haven't seen it. Evermore Orlando Resort is an-1,100-acre resort complex with traditional vacation homes and the luxury Conrad Hotel. At the heart of the resort will be a 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons.
Travelers must book by Jan. 10 and travel by Oct. 31.
Coronavirus cases have been reported on every cruise ship sailing with passengers in U.S. waters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 92 ships with passengers have met the threshold for investigation by the public health agency. In every case, the CDC has either started an investigation or has investigated and continues to observe the ship.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The number of ship
Pre-departure tests for travellers to England will be scrapped from Friday, the government says.
A day out on the slopes doesn't have to be wildly expensive. You just need to know where and when to go.
Asha Mevlana's tiny house is 400 square feet, but you'd never know it by how much she manages to pack into the space.What's happening: The one-bedroom home, featured on "Tiny House Nation," is now on Airbnb for $141+ a night.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The impeccably designed tiny house has also been featured in Architectural Digest, Houzz, Country Living, GQ and Dwell Magazine.What to expect: The space is flooded with natural light thanks to glass-
(Reuters) -Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests on its Jan. 2 trip were identified as close contacts to a local Hong Kong COVID-19 case. The contacts have tested negative but the cruise ship will return to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on Jan. 5 to test all guests and crew who must take a second test on Jan. 8, the company said.
Courtney Cipar believes her French Bulldog, Charlie, suffered from heatstroke and a seizure and plans to sue the airline, her attorney told Insider.
He says "you're safer on a cruise ship than you are in a grocery store" or an airplane, because of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements
A family visiting Orlando had their flight canceled twice, so they decided to rent a car and drive back home. To make matters worse, they found themselves caught on Interstate 95 in a snowstorm traffic jam.