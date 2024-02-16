Snow making for a slick morning commute
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI’s new model can generate minute-long videos from text prompts, Xbox confirms four of its games are coming to more popular consoles, The best robot vacuums on a budget for 2024.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
The Blue Jackets own the worst record (16-26-10) in the Eastern Conference.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 10,900 five-star fans.
This week saw the stock market's biggest one-day drop — and bounce back. But has anything changed?
Here are our favorite Presidents' Day gifts available right now at REI’s end-of-winter sale.
The Warriors reportedly approached the Lakers about the possibility of trading for James at the deadline — and it makes sense.
The more than 100% soar in Arm stock is the latest sign that investors can't get enough of the AI trade even if the future benefits can't fully be quantified.
Alan’s meteoric rise in the French tech ecosystem has been both figurative and literal. Over time, the company added another floor, then another floor — now the company of 550 employees also occupies the top floor of the building. This morning, Alan’s co-founder and CEO Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve and its chief revenue officer, Ludovic Bauplé, held a press conference with a group of reporters.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sarah Silverman’s copyright lawsuit against ChatGPT gets reduced, Nothing's next phone will debut on March 5,
'Blocks light and sound,' says fans. And if added privacy is what you want, it offers that, too.
The European Parliament's civil liberties (LIBE) and internal market (IMCO) committees have overwhelmingly endorsed draft legislation setting out a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence. In a vote this morning the committees voted 71-8 (with seven abstentions) in favor of the compromise negotiated with EU Member States at the back end of last year in lengthy three-way 'trilogue' talks. The EU AI Act, originally proposed by the Commission back in April 2021, sets rules for AI developers based on the power of their models and/or the purpose for which they intend to apply AI.
Macquarie dramatically cut its 12-month price target on One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, citing risks of customers leaving the platform in the wake of heightened regulatory scrutiny. Macquarie, which famously predicted the slump at Paytm before the listing, lowered its target to 275 rupees (down 57.7% from its previous target of 650 rupees), the most brutal by any major brokerage firm. Paytm, which dropped more than 6% Tuesday morning to 395 rupees ($4.76), is reeling from the Indian central bank's clampdown.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best mirrorless cameras, Who makes money when AI reads the internet for us? Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content.
Snow piles up and needs to be brushed off in the winter. With the help of a car windshield cover, you can easily clear the snow and hit the road faster.
Before the Super Bowl, Kittle will sit on the bench and take stock of the moment, with affirmations to follow. It's part of a commitment to mindfulness he's practiced since his days at Iowa.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
Our interior review of the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron where we tell you its ups and downs.