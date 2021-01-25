Snow in Malibu? Nearly half of US, from California to Kansas to New York, braces for wintry weather.

Low clouds brought snowfall to the Grand Canyon on Sunday. A sprinkling of snow dusted Malibu highways in California.

The wet, wintry weather is here to stay: Two storm systems are set to pelt nearly half the nation with snow and rain throughout the week and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

One storm, coming through Northern California on Sunday evening and moving southward, is forecast to bring at least a foot of snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains and rainfall to other parts of the state.

The front will then move through Southern California, dumping at least a foot more of snow at higher elevations, Accuweather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert told USA TODAY on Sunday. The snowfall is also forecast to cover parts of Arizona and Colorado.

Snow had already started to accumulate in California's mountain ranges Saturday and Sunday, even bringing a dusting to beachy Malibu and hail to Long Beach.

A Friday winter storm brought about 3 inches of snow near Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Drivers were advised to bring chains while traveling in Southern California's mountains, where light weekend snowfall was expected to become more significant through Monday.

"Traffic is already building. Be prepared for long wait times if heading to the mountains. Bring a full tank of gas and don't forget your chains," the Mt. Baldy Fire Department in Southern California tweeted.

Dozens of tweets documented the snow in Southern California, where parts of the region saw temperatures soar to the 90s a week ago. On Sunday, the region saw highs in the 50s.

More than 95% of California has been experiencing drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported in its weekly update Thursday.

Snow on Malibu Canyon Road. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DztPeBc3ZS — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, in Arizona, snow covered ridges of the Grand Canyon, with the National Park Service forecasting that a larger storm Monday would "reduce visibility."

Heavy snow will also fall in Kansas on Monday morning, pushing through the Plains states and northeastward through Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois through Tuesday.

That storm, developing in the Rocky Mountains, will later move into parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and produce snow, Reppert said.

Snowfall is forecast to exceed four inches from central Kansas through southern Michigan, possibly exceeding 12 inches across northern Kansas, northwest Missouri, southeast Nebraska, and southern Iowa, the NWS said.

A series of storms will move through the West, Southwest, & Plains this week. Wintry impacts will intensify early this week as one storm moves into the Plains & a new system drops south along the West Coast. Severe storms & heavy rain may develop from Arklatex to the Mid-South. pic.twitter.com/NFwlTmTccy — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 24, 2021

Still other states will be showered by rain at the beginning of the week. Parts of Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and Indiana will be hit early Monday by rain and thunderstorms, with the storm system moving into the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys by Monday evening.

"The main hazards associated with the severe thunderstorms are frequent lightning, damaging severe wind gust, and hail; tornadoes will also be possible," the NWS said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow, rain forecast in at least 20 states, from California to New York